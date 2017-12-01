Padmavati: Shabana, Kangana, Katrina to campaign with govt for Deepika’s safety?

There have been movies in the past that have run into controversy but relentless protests against Padmavati have shaken Bollywood to the core. And one of the issues that the film industry is obviously most sensitive to is the death threats issued against Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. There have been calls to deface Deepika by chopping off her nose to others putting a bounty on their heads. While everyone from the industry has slammed such irresponsible and dangerous remarks, some like Shabana Azmi have decided to go a step further.

Bollywood Life quoting DNA After Hours said Shabana and few other actors including Katrina Kaif and Kangana Ranaut will travel to Delhi and submit a written letter to the government seeking support and protection for Deepika. The report adds that most actors and actresses including veteran actor and Member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan have pledged their support to the campaign.

Many Rajput groups have been up in arms against, what they call, distortion of history. The film, which was set to release on December 1, has now been delayed. The film details the life of a 14th century Rajput queen, Padmavati, who chose to commit ‘jauhar’, an act of self-immolation, than be conquered by the Delhi sultan Alauddin Khilji.

