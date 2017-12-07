Padmavati: Shahid Kapoor lost 4 kg in five days for the film?

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor plays Rajput king Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati . The actor has now revealed that he lost four kilo in a span of mere five days. Deepika Padukone plays the titular role in the film that also features Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

An NDTV report quoted Shahid as saying, “I lost four kilos in five days.” It further said that Shahid lost all the weight because he wore an armour weighing 30-40kg during the shoot of action sequences.

He further said, “I don’t find physical challenges as challenging as I find understating the psyche of the character that you are meant to play and be true to him and be able to find all the layers in him. I had to draw from my instinct and from what Sanjay sir had conceived in the script.”

Earlier, we have seen Randeep Hooda, Aamir Khan and Rajkummar Rao undergoing drastic body transformations for Sarabjit, Ghajini and Bose Dead Or Alive.

Initially scheduled to hit theatres on December 1, Padmavati is currently with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) awaiting clearance.

The makers of Padmavati have put off the release of the film after a wave of protests from multiple Rajput groups and dire threats to Padukone. The film has been in the eye of storm for allegedly distorting history and presenting the queen in a poor light. The makers have dismissed these claims.

