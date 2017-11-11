Padmavati’s Ek Dil Ek Jaan: Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone song’s 5 unforgettable moments. Watch video

Deepika Padukone’s Rani Padmavati is the strength of Shahid Kapoor’s Maharawal Ratan Singh and portraying it in gloriously coloured visuals is Padmavati’s second song, Ek Dil Ek Jaan. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film’s director, is known for giving the audience spectacle but in the second song of the film, the focus is firmly on emotions. Along with Rajput royals, Deepika’s Padmavati and Shahid’s Maharawal are essentially two people in love. So, while their backs stay ramrod straight during war and peace, their eyes speak of their love.

The love ballad opens as a worried looking Shahid looks up to see Deepika smiling down at him from a balcony. His brow is no longer furrowed and he is smiling now. It is moments like these that Ek Dil Ek Jaan is filled with. Making it even more melancholy is the juxtaposition of Padmavati-Ratan Singh love story as it goes from the days of peace to war waiting to happen. The reason, of course, is Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji who is waiting at Chittor’s door.

Before we share five unforgettable moments from Ek Dil Ek Jaan, here is the song itself. Sharing the song, Deepika tweeted, “An epic love ballad... #EkDilEkJaan @FilmPadmavati.”

Watch: Padmavati second song Ek Dil Ek Jaan

Ek Dil Ek Jaan is written by AM Turaz and composed by film’s director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Shivam Pathak has lent his voice for the romantic number. The 2.5-minute video shows some intimate moments between Deepika and Shahid. So, what really stood out in the song? We give you five beautiful moments from Padmavati’s Ek Dil Ek Jaan...

Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone chemistry

Padmavati helps her husband dress and while it begins with royal robes and ornate turban, we soon see battle gear and chain mail armour. What doesn’t change is the love the two have, shown only through their eyes fixated on each other.

Eyes do the talking

Deepika Padukone expresses with her eyes and her liquid expressions make for the best moments in the song.

Romance and tradition

Padmavati and Ratan Singh’s romance unfolds within strict confines of tradition but the passion is beautifully shown.

Shahid Kapoor’s subtle performance

We expect Ranveer Singh’s Alauddin Khilji to be flamboyant and Shahid’s understated performance as Ratan Singh will be a perfect foil.

Visual splendour

If it is Sanjay Leela Bhansali, expect every frame to be picture perfect and Padmavati is no exception.

Earlier, speaking about working with Shahid Kapoor for the first time in Bhansali’s film, Deepika said, “Shahid and I have known each other for so many years, but a special film like Padmavati brought us together onscreen. His contribution to this film is irreplaceable. It was important to have a good actor, with a strong screen presence and massive popularity to add to this film. Shahid brought that with him.” While Shahid is the new entrant to the team, Ranveer and Deepika are teaming with Bhansali for the third time. They have earlier delivered hits such as Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and Bajirao Mastani (2015).

Padmavati’s first song, Ghoomar, focussed on Deepika’s Padmavati alone, and was well received. While Padmavati is winning accolades for its sumptuous visuals, it has been in the thick of controversy as well.

Padmavati is facing a ban call with fringe Rajput groups protesting against an alleged “romantic sequence between Padmavati and Khilji”. Both Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the film’s team has dismissed these rumours. As the film’s release approaches, the controversies have got a new lease of life. In the past two days, the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court have dismissed petitions seeking ban on the film. The film is yet to be certified by Central Board of Film Certification.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions, Padmavati will release worldwide on December 1.

