Padmavati: Swamy should prove his Dubai funding for the film, says Raza Murad

Film actor Raza Murad on Saturday said BJP leader Subramanian Swamy should prove his allegation that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is an international conspiracy funded by Dubai.

Speaking to ANI, Murad said, “Subramaniyam Swami is a very qualified man; whenever he speaks, he speaks something new. So, one thing I would say is either he should prove it that the funding of Padmavati has been done from Dubai and if he cannot then he should stop passing these statements.”

He added: “I would say only one thing: please watch the film first, where Alauddin Khalji has been shown as a villain.”

Murad, who is playing Jalaluddin Khilji (Alauddin Khilji’s father-in-law) in the film, said Rani Padmavati has been shown as a very graceful lady and the film only highlights the “honour, prestige and bravery” of Rajput clan.

Padmavati is surrounded by controversy. The period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

Joining the ongoing controversy over the film, Swamy on Friday asserted that it should be enquired if there is international conspiracy behind it.

Swamy had told ANI on Friday, “Many big budget movies are made these days, we should see if there is conspiracy in it. People from Dubai want Muslim kings to be portrayed as hero; they want to show as if Hindu women wanted relationships (with them).”

#WATCH S.Swamy speaks on #Padmavati,says,'must see if there is intn'l conspiracy in it, Dubai's ppl want Muslim kings to be shown as heroes' pic.twitter.com/vgwO6EkKj7 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2017

The Karni Sena, which demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and also thrashed Bhansali, last month, again, warned the director that he would face consequences if the movie distorted historical facts.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the petition filed against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.

