Padmavati to be changed to Padmavat? Twitter has a field day with ‘i’ jokes

If all goes well, Padmavati, perhaps the most controversial Hindi film till date, will finally see the light of day. However, it will have to come to viewers as Padmavat.

According to reports, the Central Board of Film Certification, aka Censor Board (CBFC), has reviewed the film and agreed to certify it as U/A (universal adult), provided the Padmavati filmmakers — the director is Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and the film stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor — change the title to Padmavat, removing the ‘i’.

Padmavat is an epic poem written in 1540 by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi and it is based on a historical account — the veracity of which is not confirmed — about how Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji saw the magnificently beautiful Rani Padmini, Queen of Chittor, in a mirror, and immediately fell for her.

The CBFC review committee has also asked the makers to add disclaimers that they are not trying to glorify the practice of sati, and make some modifications to the song, Ghoomar. The film, however, shows the self-immolation ritual of jauhar, which Rajput women practised when facing capture by invaders.

Twitter, meanwhile, made the most of the suggested title. Check out some of the most hilarious tweets:

So CBFC has passed #Padmavati by removing "I" from the name and releasing as #Padmavat . Congratulations to the cast, Deep_ka, Shah_d, Ranveer S_ngh, Bhansal_ — Sunny🎄 (@sunil_ss7) December 30, 2017

Still it's a wise decision to lose an I than losing eye to Karni sena after watching Padmavati. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) December 30, 2017

#Padmavati to #Padmavat.

Okay. Now change Allauddin to Alladdin and Ratan Singh to Raman Singh. 😑

*slow claps to CBFC* — Aditi R. Lanjewar (@AditiLanjewar) December 30, 2017

Shakespeare: What’s in a name?



Sanjay leela Bhansali: Bhai 200 crore#Padmavat — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) December 30, 2017

They could have simply gone with PadmavaTEA.



Wordplay ho jaata aur chai ko koi mana bhi nai karta.#Padmavati #Padmavat — Moody Motu (@MoodyMotu) December 30, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz or more