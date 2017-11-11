Padmavati: Two letters prove the controversy ended in Jan. Then why fresh protests?

It was January when members of a fringe Rajput group attacked the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Padmavati, claiming the film will have a romantic track between the queen and Sultan Alaudddin Khilji. They not only trashed the sets but also hit the director who was present on the sets. Their leaders claimed that the film will not be allowed to release as the ‘romantic track’ between film’s leads -- Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati and Ranveer Singh’s Khilji -- morphed into an ostensible dream sequence.

To end all rumours, Bhansali Productions sent a letter to Rajput Sabha leader Giriraj Singh Ji Lotwara, confirming that the film has no such track or dream sequence and is being made keeping Rajput pride in mind. Lotwara sent a letter to Bhansali, acknowledging his clarification.

The news channel, Republic, has published both the letters . This should have been the end of the matter. Instead, as the film nears release, it is facing opposition from a lot of quarters. Bhansali was forced to issue a clarification video but it has done little to assuage emotion.

Dated 29th January 2017, the letter from Bhansali Productions states, “As discussed with you, this is to specifically clarify that there is no romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. We have been carefully researching and making the film. We are confident that Mewar Rajputana will be proud of the film made on their revered queen.We do not want to hurt any sentiments and would appreciate if all the social organisations and the local people support us in making this film and making their queen revered by the world.”

“Request you to please ensure that moving forward there is no untoward action against our production, crew and cast in lieu of the said issue from members of your association and other Rajput associations.We look forward for your cooperation,” the letter also added.

The second letter, which is an acknowledgment from the Rajput Sabha leader that he received the clarification, said, “We appreciate your positive approach and action taken to resolve the dispute and satisfy the agitating minds of the patriots and respect for women galore and sacrifices of the great queen Padmani to protect this sanctity of all women folks who laid down their life for the cause of the Nation and Rajputana.”

Reacting to the letters coming out in public domain, CEO of Bhansali Productions, Shobha Sant tweeted, “We had clarified in writing. Shud #SanjayLeelaBhansali complete the film or give new version of clarification every morning? For us, the film is the ultimate answer of our integrity. So can we at least finish the film in peace? @FilmPadmavati.”

We had clarified in writing. Shud #SanjayLeelaBhansali complete the film or give new version of clarification every morning? @FilmPadmavati https://t.co/Lq4z2hs32D — Shobha Sant (@ShobhaIyerSant) November 11, 2017

For us, the film is the ultimate answer of our integrity. So can we at least finish the film in peace? @FilmPadmavati https://t.co/Lq4z2hs32D — Shobha Sant (@ShobhaIyerSant) November 11, 2017

The film is set to release on December 1.

Follow @htshowbiz for more