Paltan: Abhishek Bachchan shares the first poster of his next film

Abhishek Bachchan’s next with JP Dutta will be Paltan. He has previously worked with the director on LOC Kargil and Umrao Jaan.

bollywood Updated: Jun 17, 2017 12:58 IST
Abhishek Bachchan
The poster for Paltan.

Abhishek Bachchan has finally announced his next movie.The 41-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the first poster of his upcoming movie Paltan.

He wrote, “Brother to my left, brother to my right. Together we stand. Together we fight! I’m part of the PALTAN, are you? #jpdutta #JaiHind.”

He has also worked with JP Dutta in LOC Kargil and Umrao Jaan.

The first look of the film also has army men and rustic background. In the poster, one can see dog tags bearing the names of the officers prescribed on it.

Produced by JP Films and directed by Dutta, the film will go on the floors later this year and is scheduled for a summer 2018 release.

