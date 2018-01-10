Pari’s terrifying poster, teaser earn kudos for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli jokes

After watching the teaser and a new poster of Pari, Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film also co-produced by her, there is one thing we can say with complete conviction: It is not a fairytale. The poster, and the teaser before it, is enough to give you goosebumps and social media is expecting this to be a full-blown horror film.

With Anushka trending thanks to the looks of Pari, Twitter had a lot to say about it. While most were impressed, some had wisecracks as well. And, of course, they involved Virat Kohli.

Horrors ain't my fav but I'm willing to have a heart attack and not sleep two nights in a row coz of it #Pari pic.twitter.com/xJN3tqrF8C — om (@ranikajOne) January 9, 2018

OOPS! Virat kohli didn't see that COMING😂

Anushka Sharma is scaring us as #Pari 😛

RT if you agree. pic.twitter.com/jRl01psvI5 — Riya Mavi (@RiyaMavi007) January 10, 2018

Anushka Sharma's next movie is called #Pari. As soon as she got married, she is making 'Pari-varik' movies. — Bade Chote (@badechote) January 10, 2018

Anushka Sharma’s first film, post her marriage to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, Pari will release on Holi, March 2. The film, which is Anushka’s third production under her banner Clean Slate Films, is directed by debutante Prosit Roy. It also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty.

The makers also released a motion poster of the film while not revealing much about the plot. Anushka has previously produced NH 10 and Phillauri. Both the films featured her in the lead role.

Pari also has KriArj Entertainment as one of the producers.

In the first look released on June 13 last year, the actor, who played a friendly ghost in Phillauri, gave some serious haunting vibes.