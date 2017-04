Parineet Chopra is living it up in style, even as producers of her upcoming film, Meri Pyaari Bindu, are going overboard on promoting the film which also stars Ayushmaan Khurrana.

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a few images of hers on a cruise. Needless, to say, she looks stunning.

The gorgeous @parineetichopra for Cosmopolitan April 2017. Hair and make up by @marianna_mukuchyan styling by @amandeepkaur87 A post shared by ErrikosAndreou (@errikosandreou) on Apr 10, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

Someone just put me on a boat already!! #OceanCraving 🐬🐟🛳❤️ Thanks @cosmoindia for this month's cover I love it!!! @errikosandreou @marianna_mukuchyan A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

Anyone who knows me, knows I was BORN to be in the ocean!! For now, posing on top of it 😘😜😍 This month's Cosmo Cover Girl :) @cosmoindia A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

The pictures are part of a photoshoot Parineeti is doing for Cosmo India. She is the cover girl for this month’s issue of the magazine.

Follow @htshowbiz for more