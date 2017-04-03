Parineeti Chopra on Meri Pyaari Bindu: I had a very non-romantic childhood

Actress Parineeti Chopra says she was a studious and disciplined girl as a kid and had a very “non-romantic” childhood. The actress will be seen playing an outgoing girl in Meri Pyaari Bindu which features Ayushmann Khurrana as Abhi.

“I had a very non-romantic, non-love life childhood. I was a very studious person, very different from Bindu. I was very much like Abhi, disciplined and studious child,” Parineeti said.

Parineeti Chopra in a still from the song.

The Akshay Roy-directed film will see the actress returning to the big screen after a gap of nearly two years and Parineeti says the break helped her introspect about her life. “The break came at a very important time in my life. I was going through some transformations in both personal and professional life. Before that I worked straight for three years. I felt bogged out. It was important for me to introspect about my life, do better work, look better and feel better. I got a house. So, a lot of things were happening and ended up not shooting for eight-nine months. Now, I feel I am doing my best work. I am putting everything that I have. I am sleeping better and have a lot of stamina now. I just feel healthier to do better work,” she added.

Ayushmann Khuranna and Parineeti Chopra on the poster of Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Ayushmann says the film is different from his Dum Laga Ke Haisha and is more nostalgic in its approach. “In Dum Laga Ke Haisha, we had touched the 90s, there was this small arch about the music but this is all about nostalgia. We love nostalgia, we live in the past. I think that’s a very Indian thing to do. Wherever we go, we listen to the old songs. The new ones come and go but the old stays,” he said. The film is scheduled to release on May 12.

