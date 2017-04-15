Parineeti Chopra, Raftaar to headline IPL 10 opening ceremony in Delhi

Rapper Dilin Nair aka Raftaar and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra will be headlining the New Delhi leg of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) opening ceremony at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Friday.

Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Both these stars will be joined by popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in the 20-minute opening ceremony before Delhi Daredevils take on Kings XI Punjab.

Raftaar has stated, “I’m quite nervous and excited at the same time as this is first time I will be performing for a sporting league of such stature. I’m hoping to get Parineeti to rap a few lines with me on stage as I believe she is an incredible singer as a surprise for all my Diliwale fans. I will definitely perform on Dhaakad and Dishoom.”

2017 has seen Raftaar climb the ladder of success rather swiftly from giving a hit single in Aamir Khan’s Dangal to producing a track for the Hollywood film Passengers to working with AR Rahman next.

