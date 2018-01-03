Parineeti Chopra slams blind items, feels that female co-actors can very well get along in Bollywood

That ‘female actors can’t be friends’ is a notion that’s not new to Bollywood. And hence, catfights are quite an obvious thing when a film has more than one female star. However, actor Parineeti Chopra doesn’t seem to agree with this very widely perceived thought.

“I started with a film [Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl; 2011] where there were four girls. I did another film Shudh Desi Romance (2013) with another female actress [Vaani Kapoor] as the main lead. My last film, Golmaal Again (2017), had about 19 actors in all. There was Tabu ma’am and me and there was all the love in the world. So, there can actually be scenarios where [female] co-actors get along and work very well together,” says Parineeti.

A while back, actor Sonam Kapoor lashed out at a blind item, which started the grapevine that things weren’t smooth between Veere Di Wedding co-stars Sonam and Kareena Kapoor and that both top heroines are throwing tantrums while shooting.

Asked if she’s ever faced the brunt of such rumours, Parineeti tells us, “I feel that a single statement [made] by somebody becomes a gossip, and then it travels until it gets bigger and becomes a rumoured story. That’s what I believe in and I, myself, have seen it. There could be one per cent truth in something but by the time it reaches these blind items, it becomes something else altogether.”

Stating that these celebrity blind items have gone “out of control”, the actor adds, “There are so many lies in that. As actors, we keep feeling that where has this come from. Even when Sonam tweeted [about it], I think she was only standing up against false news. Plus, she addressed a bigger point there that two female actors can work together. Spreading rumours at our cost is not fair. We work day and night to be as professional and loving as we can, and one rumoured blind item can spoil it all [for us].”

