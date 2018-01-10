Parineeti Chopra to play the lead in Akshay Kumar’s Kesari

Karan Johar, the producer of the period film Kesari starring Akshay Kumar, announced the leading lady on Wednesday. He took to Twitter and wrote, “The lead actress in #KESARI is ........PARINEETI CHOPRA! @ParineetiChopra.”

Kesari is one of the three films that is inspired by the Battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897 between the British Indian Army and Afghan Orakzai tribesmen in North-West Frontier Province (Pakistan). Akshay Kumar’s first look from the film was greatly applauded.

Akshay plays a Sikh warrior in the film and wrote with the photo, “Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always @dharmamovies @iAmAzure @SinghAnurag79.”

Parineeti was last seen in one of the most successful films of 2017, Golmaal Returns alongside Ajay Devgn. She returned to the silver screen in 2017 after being a part of back-to-back flops Daawat-e-Ishq, Kill Dil and Dishoom. It looks like the luck has turned in her favour. Pari is also a part of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. This film also marks Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti’s collaboration after six years. The two actors had made their debut in lead roles in the hit film Ishaqzaade.

The two actors have been shooting for the film and Pari has kept her fans in loop with her social media updates.

