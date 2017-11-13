Parineeti Chopra turns corporate, plays a ‘fiercely ambitious girl’ in new film

Right from the start, Parineeti Chopra has been known for her versatility, thanks to experimentations with her characters and film choices. Now, HT has learnt that in Dibakar Banerjee’s next Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is set to present her in an “all-new, never-seen-before avatar of a fierce, ambitious girl from the corporate world.” We chat with the Golmaal Again girl – who is currently shooting in Delhi – about working with Dibakar, teaming up again with Arjun Kapoor and more.

Not many know that you are a graduate from the prestigious Manchester Business School (England). Now that you play corporate girl for the first time in your career, are you drawing from your real life experiences?

It’s true that it has been a new experience for me with regards to films but [in real life], I have been a banker before I came [back] to India. So, I am trying to use those (real life) experiences and bring them into my character. At the same time, our (director Dibakar Banerjee and her) endeavour is to present a completely new avatar of mine that hasn’t been seen before, so it is very challenging. In some parts of the film, it is going to be my most restrained performance but in other parts, it will be extremely dramatic too.

Parineeti Chopra says her new film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is an “intense film and it requires a lot of concentration, focus and hard work.”

Till now, you have always had a special connect with north India when it comes to your films and characters. Do those parts come easily to you since you – in real life – also come from that part of the country?

In this film, the north Indian aspect isn’t really underlined in a big way. In my previous films, my characters have belonged to the middle class, who hails from certain small towns (in north India) and that’s why the mannerisms were also in accordance to that. However, this time around, it is completely different. Though the girl is from north India and the film is also set in that part of the country, but the character is very different as she is like any other urban metro girl.

After working with Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade (2012), you are teaming up with him again. Do you sometimes feel you have picked up from where you had left off?

100 percent. It is an intense film and it requires a lot of concentration, focus and hard work from us. I think if I wasn’t working with a friend like Arjun, I would have had been way more nervous. Arjun has been a friend for so many years now. I really appreciate the kind of comfort level and equal relationship I have had with him.

So, it makes life easier. Right?

Yes, it just makes the whole experience easier. I am glad that we are getting to work together in this kind of scenario because it is so important to have a sense of ease and comfort when you are working in such an intense film. That’s why I am glad that I am working with my friend.

You are working with Dibakar Banerjee for the first time in the film. How has the experience been till now?

Arjun and I used to have an inside joke between both of us that one day; we would sign a Dibakar Banerjee film! In fact, we used to talk about that a lot during the shoot of Ishaqzaade. But never did we dream that destiny would play out in such an unbelievable manner that the next film we sign together would be a Dibakar Banerjee film.

Also, right now, Dibakar is one of the most talented directors around…

It goes without saying that Dibakar is insanely good and talented (smiles). He is very bright and a wonderful human being. He is very clear about the characters in his film. So, it has been a blast shooting with him. Also, I guess destiny always has its plans and though it feels weird but I always feel that it was a great moment of serendipity when the offer came. We (Arjun and her) are very happy.

Dibakar has a track record of presenting his heroines in a unique manner…

Yes, and I am excited that my character is the heroine of a Dibakar Banerjee film. She will have her quirks; will stand out for her qualities and intentions (smiles). I have never played such a character and I’m extremely excited that Dibakar is presenting me in an avatar that no one has ever seen me in before.

Is it true that your part is of an extremely ambitious girl?

Yes, I’m playing a fiercely ambitious girl from the corporate world. She is the perfect example of how you would describe a girl, who has a single-point-focus on her career. She is based in Delhi and is extremely clear of what she wants from life.

