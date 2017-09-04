Parineeti Chopra tweets about her ‘amazing partner’, Hardik Pandya’s reply gets him trolled

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra recently posted a picture of a bike and captioned it as “best ride with the best partner”. As fans started guessing who the partner could be, cricketer Hardik Pandya could not resist and jumped into the game, only to be trolled by Twitterati.

Parineeti posted the picture on Friday and wrote, “The perfect trip with the most amazing partner.. Love is in the air!!!” Responding to the post, Hardik tweeted, “Can I guess? I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p Great click by the way.”

Parineeti then wrote, “Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!!”

However, Twitterati did not spare Hardik and began trolling him, asking him to concentrate on his game, instead of the “girl”. Some tweets even hinted at a possible romantic liaison between the actor and the cricketer.

Sample some of the mean ones that we found on Twitter:

Later, Parineeti posted a video on Twitter, explaining for once and all who the “partner” really is. “For all those who are curious about the on going rumours. Here’s the real story behind my new partner,” she wrote explaining she was only talking about her new Xiomi phone.

