Parineeti makes her Mimi Di proud, but doesn’t think actors can replace playback singers

Parineeti Chopra, who has lent her voice for a song in her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu, says though actors are going behind the mic to sing more often, they cannot replace playback singers.

“I think playback singers cannot be replaced. They are professional and technically trained. If we actors are passionate about singing, we can sing, but that does not mean we are here to replace them. When we dance in a film, no one asks why we are dancing though there are professional dancers... Then why in singing,” said Parineeti.

She was accompanied by the film’s lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and director Akshay Roy. Seconding her thoughts, Ayushmann, who is a popular singer too, said, “It becomes easier for actors to emote the song better on screen.”

Parineeti’s song Maana ke hum yaar nahin released recently and it has been appreciated. Her cousin Priyanka Chopra commented “proud of you baby”, leaving Parineeti happy. “She was really touched. Since Mimi didi’s (Priyanka Chopra) father and my dad used to sing together as Chopra brothers, it was my responsibility to sing my songs really well. She (Priyanka) did it earlier and then it was my turn. So I am thankful to everyone that I got the right song that suited my voice and people loved the song,” she said.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Meri Pyaari Bindu is releasing on May 12.