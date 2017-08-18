Pavan Malhotra: I was offered Alia’s father’s role in Dear Zindagi, I said no

Actor Pavan Malhotra is well known for his portrayal of a father figure in films such as Ek Thi Dayan and Jab We Met (2007). However, the actor is fed up of repeatedly being asked to play such roles. “ I am tired of being offered the role of a father in every big commercial film. I won’t do every film just for the sake of it. I was offered Alia’s (Bhatt) father’s role in Dear Zindagi. I can’t be playing a dad every time, right? “ asks the 59-year-old. Actor Atul Kale played Alia’s father in the Gauri Shinde film, also starring Shah Rukh Khan

The actor clarifies that he is not averse to the idea. “I played a father in Mubarakan, but there was something exciting about the role,” says Pavan, adding that he would like to portray interesting characters who are essential for development of the plot.

Pavan reveals he initially turned down the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder brother in Imitiaz Ali’s Jab We Met (2007). “I told Imtiaz I didn’t want to do the role because it didn’t excite me enough. But then he told me it was the fourth or fifth most important character in the film. That’s when I agreed to do it. The role I am playing needs to add something to the film. I am not going to do a role that is not involved in the plot in anyway,” explains Pavan, whose portrayal of Tiger Memon in Black Friday (2004), the underworld don, is still etched in many people’s minds.

Length of the role is not a priority for him. “If it’s important and is essential to the plot, then even if I have 10 scenes in the film, I will not mind doing it. I want to be known as an actor who justifies his roles,” he says, adding that it is important for an actor to be able to turn down roles. “It is very important that you learn to say no to certain roles, which don’t excite you. You should always enjoy what you are doing, and I know you can’t do that every time, but you should try to do that as much as possible,” says Pavan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more