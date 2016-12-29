Pents, skarits anyone? Sidharth Malhotra finds himself on a funny hoarding

Hoardings with unfortunate typos have been a constant source of amusement for humanity and here is another that made us giggle. Actor Sidharth Malhotra spotted his face on one outside a garments store and posted the picture on his Instagram and Twitter.

Jeans pents, skarit ! Anyone ? Classy hoarding !😊 #random A photo posted by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:31am PST

The hoarding has pictures of Sidharth and a female model and says that the store deals in ‘jeans, pents (pants), t-shirt, kapree (capris), skarits (skirts) and undergarments.’ Surely, no one at the New Look Fashion Hub had the idea to run a spell check or even seek permissions to use Sid’s face.

Of course, Sidharth doesn’t seem to mind it. His post has been ‘liked’ 70,000 times on Instagram and retweeted 253 times on Twitter.

Sidharth will next be seen on an episode of Koffee With Karan with Jacqueline Fernandez.

