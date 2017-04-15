 People do try to suppress opinionated women: Sonakshi Sinha | bollywood | Hindustan Times
People do try to suppress opinionated women: Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for the release of Noor and all the people she has interacted with in the film industry have been respectful to strong women.

bollywood Updated: Apr 15, 2017 19:33 IST
PTI
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha during a press conference to promote their upcoming film Noor.(IANS)

Actor Sonakshi Sinha says there are people in the film industry who suppress opinionated women and it’s up to those independent individuals to deal with them.

When asked if Bollywood is receptive to strong women, who are not afraid to share their views, Sonakshi told PTI, “I am sure that it does exist. There are always people who are trying to show their importance and suppress people who are opinionated.

“It is there in every field, not just our field. I think it is up to the strong opinionated, independent women to deal with them.”

Sonakshi Sinha takes part in a promotional event for the Hindi film Noor on the television reality show Dil Hai Hindustani in Mumbai. (AFP)

Sonakshi, who is gearing up for the release of Noor, says luckily for her all the people she has interacted with in the film industry in past seven years have been respectful to strong women.

The 29-year-old says had anyone behaved otherwise with her, she would have stopped all communication with that person.

Read more

“People that I have dealt with and worked with have been able to take a strong, opinionated woman which I think I am as well. I don’t think I have come across somebody who is not. Honestly, if somebody would have made me feel like I am any lesser than them, I would have stopped interacting with them immediately.

“So, I have wonderful friendships and wonderful working relationships within the industry. It has been a great journey so far.”

Noor, directed by Sunhil Sippy, also stars Kanan Gill and Purab Kohli. It will release on April 21.

