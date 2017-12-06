 Peshawar pays tribute to late actor Shashi Kapoor | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Peshawar pays tribute to late actor Shashi Kapoor

Shashi Kapoor, who died on Monday in Mumbai, was the younger brother of the legendary Raj Kapoor who came from a family which had migrated from Peshawar to Mumbai.

Dec 06, 2017
Shashi Kapoor was the second generation of actors in the Kapoor family.
Shashi Kapoor was the second generation of actors in the Kapoor family.(AFP)

A small group of Pakistanis here on Wednesday held a candle-light vigil to honour late Bollywood icon Shashi Kapoor, whose ancestors hailed from Peshawar, Geo News reported.

The Kapoor family's ancestral home is located in Kissa Khwani Bazaar of Peshawar's old city in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and was built by Raj and Shashi Kapoor's grandfather in 1918.

The Kapoor family’s ancestral home is located in Kissa Khwani Bazaar of Peshawar’s old city in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and was built by Raj and Shashi Kapoor’s grandfather in 1918.

