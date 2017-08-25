Photo of Anushka Sharma enjoying a meal with beau Virat Kohli at a restaurant goes viral

Fans of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (aka Virushka) it seems can’t get enough of the couple. Recently, the photos of the two chilling out with fans in Sri Lanka and Anushka planting a sapling along with her beau Virat went viral. Now, a cute photo of the two enjoying food in a restaurant while engrossed in a conversation, has taken the internet by storm.

And there fans are not just gushing over it but also has very sweet things to say. While Naresh Mali, an Instagram user, commented, “They be the bestest couple I have ever seen in my life.. jus love em”, others have been expressing their love via various emoticons. No doubt with their appearances they are giving everyone relationship goals.

Finallyyyy...... 🙋🙋🙋🙋 @anushkasharma and @virat.kohli with fans in Sri Lanka! So happy to see like this Love u sooo much A post shared by virushka_fan (@virushka_fan) on Aug 15, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

In fact, during IIFA this year the cricketer also shared a photo of her lady love while on the drive from New York and captioned it, “Much needed break with my love”. However, as we all know the lovebirds have never officially declared their love.

Much needed break with my ❤ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Looking back, Anushka met Virat in the year 2013 while shooting for a TV commercial. After that the two became good friends and soon rumours of them dating started doing rounds. When asked about their relationship, Virat was quoted as saying, “Whatever is there is out in the open, I have nothing to hide.” And, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor had said, “We are not hiding anything. We are being two normal young people in a relationship.”

In 2016, however, reports started doing round that they are taking time off each other to focus on their work. But they soon cleared their differences, and together attended Yuvraj Singh’s wedding model-actor Hazel Keech.

Follow @htshowbiz for more