Photos: Aamir Khan looks pale and gaunt post swine flu recovery

The actor is now back to work after recuperating from swine flu virus.

bollywood Updated: Aug 18, 2017 13:40 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Aamir Khan spotted outside a studio in Andheri, Mumbai.
Aamir Khan spotted outside a studio in Andheri, Mumbai. (HT Photo/ Yogen Shah)

Actor Aamir Khan was snapped outside a dubbing studio in Andheri, Mumbai after recovering from swine flu. The 52-year-old emerged looking shockingly gaunt and pale after his recuperating from his illness.

Wearing a cream coloured full-sleeved shirt with bright denims, he sported a pair of nerdy frames and tied her hair back with a head band. His newly done nose and ear piercing added to his look.

Both Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao were diagnosed with H1N1 influenza and undergoing treatment at home. Aamir is currently shooting for Thugs of Hindostan. It’s a multi starrer film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh.

