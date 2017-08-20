Photos: Vaani Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri shine at LFW 2017. Ranveer makes a special appearance

Bollywood stars were their glamorous best on day four (Saturday) of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 with Nargis Fakhri, Vaani Kapoor and Saiyami Kher sashaying down the runway.

Vaani looked ravishing, almost a modern-day royalty, as she walked the ramp in a scarlet lehenga matched with a stylised blouse and accessorized with a metallic belt. Vaani, however, confessed that she feels very nervous every time she walks the ramp.

Vaani Kapoor makes heads turn during the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 in Mumbai. (IANS)

The regal look was quite in place with the use of colours like rust orange, bronze and gold dust on the eyes.

Walking the ramp for Anushree Reddy was actor Nargis Fakhri, who looked dazzling as she took to the runway in a mustard scalloped zardosi lehenga with an ornate silk blouse and a delicate dupatta draped gracefully. She sported an emerald neckpiece adding a touch of sophistication to her ethnic look.

The inspiration for Reddy’s collection was Princess Niloufer of Hyderabad, daughter-in-law of the erstwhile nizam. The collection was a royal bridal offering.

Nargis Fakhri walked the ramp for fashion designer Anushree Reddy. (IANS)

Designer Nachiket Barve collaborated with Lakme Salon’s backstage experts to showcase the contemporary Indian bride, seeking inspiration from the timeless beauty of Greco-Roman goddesses such as Aphrodite, Hera, Gaia, Artemis and Athena. This was his first ever-festive bridal wear collection on display at LFW.

Saiyami Kher, who made her Bollywood debut with Mirziya, was the show stopper for his show. She looked gorgeous in a deep indigo lehanga-choli with wreath embroidery and a sparkling dupatta.

Saiyami Kher displayed the creation of fashion designer Nachiket Barve. (IANS)

Meanwhile, ace designer Wendell Rodricks broke the stereotypes with his collection as the theme of his collection revolved around celebrating women in all shapes and sizes. His showstopper was not any big Bollywood celebrity, but Anjali Anand of Star Plus show Dhai Kilo Prem.

The day ended with the king of quirky fashion -- Ranveer Singh - in a special sequence. Though he did not walk the ramp, he did make a special appearance for Manish Arora’s show. He wore a colourful blingy shirt paired up with a nice hat and sunglasses.

@ranveersingh makes a stunning appearance at @etihadairways presents @manisharorafashion 🌈 A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk) on Aug 19, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

