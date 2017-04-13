Pictures: Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor shoot at IGI airport in Delhi for Padman

Actors Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar were spotted shooting in Delhi for director R. Balki’s film Padman. The two were shooting inside Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday. The shoot of the film, which is being produced by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna, generated a lot of curiosity when the stars stepped out for their lunch break.

The cast and crew of Padman are staying in Delhi for three days, before they wrap up their Delhi schedule. The film is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham , a social entrepreneur from Coimbatore who invented low-cost sanitary napkins for the women in his village. He also created grassroots mechanisms for raising awareness on traditional unhygienic practices around menstruation in rural India.

A lot of fans gathered around the actors as they stepped out for a lunch break. (Manoj Verma/ HT Photo)

Akshay Kumar announced the beginning of the film’s production on March 14 with a picture of himself and wife Twinkle. He captioned the picture as, “Embarking on a new journey, this time with the Mrs. First day of @mrsfunnybones’ #Padman directed by R. Balki,need ur love & luck as always.”

