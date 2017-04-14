Pictures: Ranvir Shorey shoots for Halka in Delhi

Actor Ranvir Shorey is shooting in Delhi for his film Halka. The shoot is taking place at a slum near Pragati Madan. A set has been created right outside Indraprastha metro station. The team has been shooting there for the past three or four days. Although, as per schedule, they shoot for a few hours each day, there was one day when the team had a full day-and-night schedule.

Actor Ranvir Shorey will be shooting in Delhi throughout April. (PHOTO: SHIVAM SAXENA/HT PHOTO)

Directed by I Am Kalam filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, the film also stars Bengali actor Paoli Dam and Kumud Mishra. In fact, the word is that the director has also hired two people from the slum area as actors in the film. The director has also been quoted as saying that the film is a sequel to I Am Kalam.

Read more

Ranvir says, “We will be shooting in Delhi till the end of [April]. Apart from [this place near] Pragati Maidan, there are a few other locations, too. However, most of the shooting will happen here. The film has magical realism and the story is based on a socially relevant subject. I am playing the protagonist’s father in the film, while Paoli is playing the mother.”

Meanwhile, Ranvir’s film Blue Mountains, directed by Suman Ganguly, released recently. He plays a father also in that film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more