‘Pilates Girl’ Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals a fitter body as she waits for Veere Di Wedding
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks fitter than ever in new picture shared by her Pilates trainer. Check it out:bollywood Updated: Nov 23, 2017 14:22 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan has done it once and she might be on her way to do it again. The actor seems to have lost quite a few pounds in a new picture shared by her Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit.
In the picture, Kareena is seen in a black tank top with words ‘Pilates Girl’ on it as she shares the frame with Namrata. They hang on a steel bar and with smiles on their faces.
“Today #KareenaKapoor has earned the #PilatesGirl top! She has worked extremely hard and has been focused on getting fit the right way! There are no shortcuts to get FIT, you have to work for it!,” Namrata captioned the photo.
Today #KareenaKapoor has earned the #PilatesGirl top! She has worked extremely hard and has been focused on getting fit the right way! 😃💪🏼There are no shortcuts to get FIT, you have to work for it! • • • #kareenakapoorkhan #Proud #Hardwork #WorkHardWednesday #workoutwednesday #Pilates #Magic #Strength #Flexibility #Focus #Endurance #Believe #Achieve #ThePilatesStudio #NamrataPurohit @therealkareenakapoor @kareenafc @kareenakapoorteam #OriginalPilatesGirl
She has shared several video of Kareena’s workout on Instagram.
Here's some weekend motivation.. Beautiful Kareena Kapoor Khan working her core, back and legs on the reformer. She's becoming a true #PilatesGirl 💪🏼💃🏻 • • #Strong #Pilates #PilatesGirl #Back #Core #Lunge #Abs #Strength #Balance #Stability #WeekendWarrior #WeekendVibes #Motivation #Fitspiration #KareenaKapoor #KareenaKapoorKhan
Strong Kareena Kapoor really working her core today 💪🏼🔥 We did a lot of core work and I really pushed her and after all that she did this exercise and made it look like a piece of cake!!! Which it really isn't! Super proud! So excited to see how she's pushing herself and working towards getting super fit again 💪🏼😍 @thepilatesstudiomumbai #PilatesGirl #KareenaKapoor #Strong #NoExcuses #Push #Core #Stronger #KareenaKapoorKhan #HardCore #ThePilatesStudio @therealkareenakapoor @kareenakapoorteam
Kareena looks fitter now and is often spotted at her gym by the paparazzi. “If I am going to the gym, it’s not about getting size zero. So many people and girls went like, ‘Why does she have to leave her baby and go to the gym?’ I read these comments and I feel that’s the most stupid thing ever because having a child doesn’t mean you can’t feel good.If you are feeling good, if your mental health is good then automatically your child feels well. Taimur is happy and everyone is happy. I am one of the most relaxed and chilled out girls,” Kareena had said in an interview to PTI.
Kareena will be seen with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in Veere Di Wedding. The movie will release on May 18, 2018 and is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.
Follow @htshowbiz for more