Pink actor Kirti Kulhari was advised to network at parties to make it in Bollywood

Actor Kirti Kulhari’s last outing at the box-office, Indu Sarkar, might not have minted good money, but that hasn’t bogged her down. She is now focusing on her next film, Raita, which she describes as a dark comedy. Aiming to break the notion that she can only do dramatic roles, she says, “My role in the film will definitely not be an empowering one. My character is very different from the kind of roles I have played in my films such as Pink (2016) and Indu Sarkar. I will be playing a girl who is emotionally lost and doesn’t have the maturity to understand things as they are.”

Kirti, who started her career in Hindi films with Khichdi: The Movie (2010), feels that it is challenging to escape stereotyping in Bollywood. “Few people in the film industry understand talent. When you call someone an actor, it means they are able to do anything, play any kind of role with ease. I am very clear about what I want as an actor.”

The 32-year old actor believes that it’s only because of her acting skills that she has been able to carve a niche for herself. “When I was just starting my career, many people advised me that the foremost thing for any aspiring actor is to go out there, network at parties, which is probably the worst advice. Talent is what our industry lacks and is constantly on the lookout for,” she says.

