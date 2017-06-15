Play, don’t hate: Rishi Kapoor’s post on Pakistan win shows positive side of Twitter

Rishi Kapoor is not only an actor par excellence, but even a better commentator and critic. Those of you who are wondering what this is about, you need to :

A) Follow him on Twitter

B) Go through the comments people leave on his tweets

The actor, who never shies away from voicing his opinions, has once again brought attention to himself, but this time, it has taken a turn for the positive. To establish context, on Wednesday night, after Pakistan won the semi-finals against England, Kapoor had tweeted a note of congratulations, with a hope to “blue them away” in the finals. The actor, like all blue-bleeding fans of Indian cricket, is hopeful that India will win the match against Bangladesh today, and take on Pakistan in the finals.

Congratulations Pakistan! You enter finals? Wow! Good to see you wearing our colour BLUE! Get ready to be BLUED now! We will BLUE you away! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 14, 2017

This tweet, like all other matters of Twitter discussions, took the form of a group debate, with people jumping in from both sides. While some left no opportunity to talk trash to the veteran actor, there were others who tried to act wise and mature — a fresh sight for those familiar with online trolling.

applause for your mature response pic.twitter.com/mtH075vme4 — Soomiya (@soomiyak) June 14, 2017

Hi Rishi (my age mate) u were always my favorite & so were your pullovers of mid 70s but our blue is not your blue. It's more like traquise. — Sohail Parwaz (@penpricker) June 14, 2017

A simple heart felt congratulatory tweet should have been enough without sarcasm Hope the team who plays best win the final ! Love & peace — Biya_Rajput (@R_Y_Rajput) June 14, 2017

The positives seemed to weight out the negatives, with Kapoor appreciating the spirit of Pakistan supporters. He tried to spread the message of sportsmanship and encouraged both teams.

Correct. This should be the spirit. Not abusive like others. All is fair in love and Cricket. You love yours,I will love mine. Let best win! https://t.co/IFzv5sXP20 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017

We love to watch Pak Vs India, who will play better will win, we should appreciate if india wins and expecting same from ur side as well. — Muhammad Farooque (@mfbrohi) June 15, 2017

After all the trolls and hate-mongers that people, especially celebrities, encounter on social media, exchanges like these come as a breath of fresh air. They also re-affirm the fact that sports does bring out the best in people. Now, who’s ready to cheer for Team India?

Follow @htshowbiz for more