 Play, don’t hate: Rishi Kapoor’s post on Pakistan win shows positive side of Twitter | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 16, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Play, don’t hate: Rishi Kapoor’s post on Pakistan win shows positive side of Twitter

In a series of tweets, Rishi Kapoor and Twitteratti proved that all online discourse is not malicious, and that a sport like cricket can bring out the best in people.

bollywood Updated: Jun 15, 2017 13:00 IST
Etti Bali
Rishi Kapoor
Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy finals, actor Rishi Kapoor says: “Let best win.”(Hindustan Times)

Rishi Kapoor is not only an actor par excellence, but even a better commentator and critic. Those of you who are wondering what this is about, you need to :
A) Follow him on Twitter
B) Go through the comments people leave on his tweets

The actor, who never shies away from voicing his opinions, has once again brought attention to himself, but this time, it has taken a turn for the positive. To establish context, on Wednesday night, after Pakistan won the semi-finals against England, Kapoor had tweeted a note of congratulations, with a hope to “blue them away” in the finals. The actor, like all blue-bleeding fans of Indian cricket, is hopeful that India will win the match against Bangladesh today, and take on Pakistan in the finals.

This tweet, like all other matters of Twitter discussions, took the form of a group debate, with people jumping in from both sides. While some left no opportunity to talk trash to the veteran actor, there were others who tried to act wise and mature — a fresh sight for those familiar with online trolling.

The positives seemed to weight out the negatives, with Kapoor appreciating the spirit of Pakistan supporters. He tried to spread the message of sportsmanship and encouraged both teams.

After all the trolls and hate-mongers that people, especially celebrities, encounter on social media, exchanges like these come as a breath of fresh air. They also re-affirm the fact that sports does bring out the best in people. Now, who’s ready to cheer for Team India?

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from bollywood

New Horizons, New Courses
New Horizons, New Courses
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you