Please don’t feel bad, I am not going anywhere: Alia Bhatt on missing out on the National Award

While National Awards are the most prestigious film awards in India, the selections have sparked debates in recent years. So, when Akshay Kumar (Best actor for Rustom) and Sonam Kapoor (Best Film, special mention for her performance Neerja) were honoured the government, several factions said Manoj Bajpayee (Aligrah) and Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab) were far more deserving. Alia, however, has said she did not feel bad.

Alia played an aspiring hockey player who lands up in a drug racket in Punjab, in the film Udta Punjab.

Speaking at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2017 Awards on Tuesday, she said, “Please don’t feel bad. I am not going anywhere. There is lot of time. I did not feel bad so even you don’t feel bad about it.” She received an award at the event.

Alia’s performance in Udta Punjab was received well by critics and audiences alike. At the media interaction after the awards, reporters expressed their sympathy for Alia not getting a National Award. “It’s a moment to celebrate as Hindi and Marathi cinema won so many awards and it’s a very big moment to celebrate talent,” Alia said.

Expressing her joy on winning the Lokmat Award, Alia said, “It’s a great moment. Winning this award shows that you are now in the heart line of your country. So it’s great.”

Alia was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, a romantic comedy film directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by her mentor Karan Johar.

Asked when she would start working for her next film Dragon, she said: “Ranbir is here, I will ask him when he will finish his shooting for Dutt so that we can start the film, I will go and ask for the dates.”

Dragon, a superhero film, will see Alia and Ranbir together on screen for the first time. Written and directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Karan Johar, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

