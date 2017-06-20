Politics responsible for wars, not people: Kabir Khan

Filmmaker Kabir Khan says war is something which is created by politics because hostility is not possible if there is people-to-people contact. When asked if films like Tubelight can help send a good message by having a positive story, the filmmaker said it’s “absolutely” true. “We have always stood by this that war and problems are created by politics. There can never be hostility between people. This is something we, in a way, explored in Bajrangi Bhaijan and we have done it (again) in Tubelight. Whenever there is people-to-people contact, there can never be hostility,” he told reporters last night.

The Salman Khan-starrer, which hits the theatres on June 23, has the 1962 India-China war as the backdrop. There is some uncertainty over the film’s release in Pakistan but Amar Butala, COO of Salman Khan Films, says they are hopeful. “We are hopeful, the censor process (to get the film released in Pakistan) is going on, but they have their own laws and have limitation on how many films they will release on Eid. We are hopeful, and we will know soon enough!”

China has emerged as a big market for Bollywood movies with Aamir Khan’s Dangal doing well at the box office there and Butala says they want both Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight to release in the country.

“We don’t have a day and date about the China release. To release a film in China is a much longer process, they watch the film after it is released. We are hopeful to release it there, and also Bajrangi Bhaijaan, both will resonate with the audience,” he said.