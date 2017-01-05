Popular YouTube channel mistakes Deepika Padukone for Priyanka Chopra

Hollywood is suffering from an identity crisis, and we are not talking about its own. Yet again, a popular yet confused media channel has made a big goof up with Deepika Padukone’s name.

Youtube channel X17OnlineVideos posted a video of Deepika at LAX (Los Angeles airport) on Monday, but titled it ‘Priyanka Chopra Says She Hasn’t Thought About New Year’s Resolution Arriving At LAX’. Even the description of the video mentioned Priyanka.

However, when Deepika’s fans started commenting on who she really is, the channel quickly changed the title and description.

However, they still could not make a full correction. This is how the description still reads: “Deepika Padukone looks lovely in a navy coat, skinny blue jeans and wearing tan high heels as she arrives in Los Angeles after celebrating part of the holidays in India. Chopra laughs, commenting “I haven’t thought about it,” when asked what her New Year’s resolution is.”

In the video, a photographer asks Deepika about her New Year resolutions. She gives a hearty laugh and says that she hasn’t thought about it. Watch the video here:

In March 2016, UK tabloid Daily Mail had no idea who Deepika was when they posted a picture of her out for dinner with tennis star Novak Djokovic in LA. The tabloid mentioned Deepika merely as a ‘female companion’ of Novak.

The report said, “The world number one tennis player appeared to have had a great night as he was pictured exiting the bar - popular among LA’s A-lister set - in the dark hours of the evening with a female companion. While he kept it casual, she appeared to have made more of an effort in sartorial terms, favouring a timeless monochrome colour theme. The leggy brunette slipped her towering figure into a flirty frock which was decorated with a statement floral print and skimmed her knees.”

Needless to say, a Twitter outrage followed with the tabloid at the receiving end. They then modified the text to identify her as ‘Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’.

