After Indian Idol, Sonu Nigam takes a vacation, heads for the Himalayas

Now that Indian Idol is over, singer Sonu Nigam, who was a judge on the show, has decided to take a break from work and go for a vacation in the Himalayas.

While the exact location has not been disclosed, Nigam will be staying at a place without mobile network, so that he can break away from the clutter.

“It has been a long time since I took a break, and that was all because of my hectic schedule. So I wanted to go on a short break and spend some quality time with myself, and the Himalayas just seems to be the perfect place for that,” says Nigam, who will head out this week.

The singer, who has performed hit tracks such as Abhi Mujhme Kahin, Main Agar Kahun, Sooraj Hua Madham, and Zoobi Doobi, has his itinerary set.

A source says, “Sonu now plans to go on a break. He is planning to stay at the foothills of the Himalaya to spend some time alone. Sonu, who is a movie buff, will also catch up on the latest releases during his holiday. He wants to stay cut off from the hustle and bustle of his work and the city.”

