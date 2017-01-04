 Post Rang De Basanti, People saw me as the next big thing: Kunal Kapoor | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Post Rang De Basanti, People saw me as the next big thing: Kunal Kapoor

Actor Kunal Kapoor says he does not fear failure, rather tries to do his best in whatever comes his way.

It’s been over a decade that Kunal Kapoor entered the film industry. The actor, who experienced success with his second film — Rang De Basanti (2006), kept his career graph soaring, but expectations were a bit too high.

“After Rang De Basanti, suddenly everyone started saying ‘oh you’re the next big thing’. When that happens to you, especially when you’re not from the industry and have never dealt with that kind of success, a lot of your decisions then get based on the fear of not wanting to let go of that success,” he says.

The 39-year-old confesses that he was even trying to be comfortable and secure during his early years in Bollywood but not anymore. “I became an actor because it gave me the chance to be a part of the stories that I wanted to act in and do characters that I’ve never done. If I introspect my last one decade of acting, I know I’ve to let go of that fear.”

The actor, who was recently seen in Dear Zindagi as Alia Bhatt’s love interest, adds, “It doesn’t matter whether the film does well or what people say about my role. It’s about what I want to do.”

Talking of professional highs and lows, he says, “I go sky diving. When a film fails, it feels like your parachute is not open. It feels terrible. When I had just started working, criticism used to affect me. But with time, you learn to pick yourself up.”

