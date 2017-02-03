Preetika says it’s stupidity to compare her career and growth with sister Amrita Rao

Being a star sibling isn’t a cake-walk, when it comes to entertainment industry, but actor Preetika Rao feels otherwise. The actor who shot to fame with her small screen debut, Beintehaa, says she was quite mentally prepared about the evident comparisons with her sister actor Amrita Rao. “If these kinds of talks didn’t happen, then I would have felt something was wrong. It’s something that I have been witnessing since so many years,” she says.

On how she reacts to these constant comparisons, Preetika says they are uncalled for. “Amrita has had a career of 13 years in the industry and I started off a few years ago, so it would be a folly to compare me with her or vice versa. She’s way too experienced and accomplished for any comparisons.”

But has there ever been a point on where she felt jealous that she couldn’t make it as big as her sister, Preetika says it’s an irrelevant thought. “The gap between her debut and my debut is so large that I don’t think it really is wise to draw comparisons. If it was immediate or if I was launched in a span of two or three years of her being in Bollywood, it might have made a difference.”

Besides comparisons, ask her if she ever felt the pressure of being a star sibling, and Preetika says fortunately that never has been the case. “In fact, I have always been on the run and working. Whether it was modeling, south films or television, I have always done what I wanted to do in life.”

Whether she takes advice from Amrita while signing a new project, like a doting sister, Preetika shares, “Since she’s more experienced, so whenever I get an offer, she’s the first person I consult. Our rapport has always been very typical sibling rapport. She’s very protective about me.”

