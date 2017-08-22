Pregnant Esha Deol is getting married again as she enters her third trimester

Actor Esha Deol is planning to tie the knot once again as she enters her third trimester. To avoid any confusion, her groom will still be her husband of five years, Bharat Takhtani.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the wedding will be a part of a traditional Sindhi baby shower ceremony where the parents get married again but with only three pheras. “Yes, Esha Deol’s godh bharai (baby shower) will happen on the 27th of this month. It will be a small private affair where Esha and Bharat will have a ceremony in which the two will get married to each other yet again but with three pheras. It is a traditional Sindhi ceremony. Both, the Deol and the Takhtani families are very excited for the joyous day,” a source close to the family has said.

Esha and her businessman husband got married in 2012. They were schoolmates but met each other again on the sets of Hema Malini’s directorial Tell Me O Kkhuda (2011), where they fell in love.

They recently had a maternity photoshoot in Greece where the actor showed off her baby bump in flowing gowns and dresses.

She has also selected the theme for her baby’s room and a dress for herself, designed by Neeta Lulla to be worn on her baby shower.

Getting creative with my buddy and interior designer @nooreinjumani @designvillestudio for the nursery. Planning a vintage white look with lace and creating some sheer magic. #BharatFurnishings #NooreinJumani #DesignVilleStudio A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Jul 11, 2017 at 10:41pm PDT

Godh bharai fittings with the one n only @neeta_lulla ❤ #IndianOutfit #TraditionalGodhBharai #RaniPink #Red A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Esha is the eldest daughter of Bollywood actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra and is known for her work in films like Dhoom and Yuva.

