Pregnant Esha Deol is getting married again as she enters her third trimester

Actor Esha Deol is set to tie the knot once again with her husband of five years, Bharat Takhtani.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the wedding will be a part of a traditional Sindhi baby shower ceremony where the parents get married again but with only three pheras. “Yes, Esha Deol’s godh bharai (baby shower) will happen on the 27th of this month. It will be a small private affair where Esha and Bharat will have a ceremony in which the two will get married to each other yet again but with three pheras. It is a traditional Sindhi ceremony. Both, the Deol and the Takhtani families are very excited for the joyous day,” a source close to the family has said.
Esha and her businessman husband got married in 2012. They were schoolmates but met each other again on the sets of Hema Malini’s directorial Tell Me O Kkhuda (2011), where they fell in love.
They recently had a maternity photoshoot in Greece where the actor showed off her baby bump in flowing gowns and dresses.
She has also selected the theme for her baby’s room and a dress for herself, designed by Neeta Lulla to be worn on her baby shower.
Esha is the eldest daughter of Bollywood actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra and is known for her work in films like Dhoom and Yuva.
