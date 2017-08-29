Pregnant Esha Deol sparkles in a mauve dress at her baby shower. See pics

Esha Deol had yet another sweet little baby shower with her friends and family. The pregnant actor shared several pictures from the night on Instagram.

Her mother, actor Hema Malini and businessman husband Bharat Takhtani posed with her in some really stunning pictures. The baby shower was thrown for Esha by her sister Ahaana. “Ahaana thanks for hosting the most fun filled Babyshower ! And all my friends a big hug for making it a super hit ,” Esha wrote as the photo caption.

Esha wore a mauve coloured dress with flow-y sleeves. The dress synched at her waist with a satin belt.

The party looked like a really warm gathering with the actor’s family playing tug-o-war and enjoying themselves a delicious looking cake.

Esha had a traditional god-bharai ceremony a few days ago where several celebrities joined her. According to Sindhi tradition, the god-bharai ceremony included Esha tying the knot again with Bharat but instead of ritual seven pheras, they took three.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s daughter wore a bespoke creation by designer Neeta Lulla — a Vrindavan-inspired anarkali. Esha and Bharat got married on June 29, 2012, at ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai. The two were childhood friends and first met at an inter-school competition.

