Preity Zinta turns 42: Here are the dimpled-actor’s five top films

Actor Preity Zinta is all set to ring in her 42nd birthday on Tuesday and her first with husband, Gene Goodenough. While celebrations are in order, here’s looking at some of the best films of the dimpled-actor that made her our girl next door.

Sangharsh (1999)

In her fourth Bollywood film, Preity played the role of Reet Oberoi, a CBI officer. The actor’s portrayal of a young officer trying to crack a case got everyone’s attention. Her fighting spirit was an inspiration for the audience.

A still from the film Sangharsh.

Kya Kehna (2000)

This film was perhaps ahead of its time. Zinta played the role of a bubby small-town girl, Priya Bakshi, who is determined to give birth to her child out of wedlock. It was a strong character, which she pulled off with ease. The story won several accolades.

A still from the film Kya Kehna.

Koi…Mil Gaya (2003)

This one is Zinta’s most popular film. Her chemistry with co-star Hrithik Roshan made the film an entertainer. Her character, Nisha befriends Rohit, a mentally-challenged boy, played by Hrithik, and the plot progresses as they meet an alien and their lives transform in the process.

A still from the film Koi Mil Gaya.

Kal Ho Na Ho (2003)

Preity’s character – Naina, also gave her the title for her popular Twitter interactions. Remember the 1-2-3 Ting! Part? Well, it was in this film, that the otherwise reserved natured Naina learned how to smile, thanks to her friend Aman, played by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Preity Zinta in Kal Ho Na Ho .

Veer Zara (2004)

It was an emotional story, and the film saw the actor grey her hair for the first time. A musical saga of two lovers across the border. Zinta played the character of Zara from Pakistan, while actor Shah Rukh Khan played the male lead, Veer, from India.