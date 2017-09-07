 Priyanka Chopra and her thigh-high slit win Toronto film festival, see pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra and her thigh-high slit win Toronto film festival, see pics

Priyanka Chopra was in Toronto to participate in Toronto International Film Festival where her Sikkimesse film, Pahuna, was also screened.

bollywood Updated: Sep 07, 2017 11:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Actor Priyanka Chopra attends the TIFF Soiree during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on Wednesday.
Actor Priyanka Chopra attends the TIFF Soiree during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on Wednesday.(AFP)

Priyanka Chopra is winning red carpets across the world. After making sure that she lands on the best-dressed list every time she walked the red carpet in the US and she has walked almost all the prominent ones there, she is now winning over its neighbour, Canada. The actor graced the red carpet at Toronto International Film Festival Soiree on Wednesday night. A special guest at the event, the Quantico star was dressed in a black dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging cleavage.

As always, Priyanka’s fashion choice was feted on social media. The festival also screened Pahuna: The Little Visitors, a Sikkimese film produced by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra. The actor has earlier produced regional films Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Ventilator, Sarvann and Kay Re Rascalaa.

Priyanka Chopra poses on the red carpet before the TIFF Soiree in Toronto on Wednesday. (AP)
Priyanka Chopra, center, poses on the red carpet with Jennifer Tory, left, and Piers Handling before the TIFF Soiree in Toronto on Wednesday. (AP)
Priyanka Chopra attends the TIFF Soiree during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. (AFP)

The 35-year-old actor also spoke about her journey beyond an actor in TIFF’s new segment - Share Her Journey. She also shared a photo on social media, “I’m honored to be here tonight to share my journey. Thank you for having me #TIFF17.”

I'm honored to be here tonight to share my journey. Thank you for having me #TIFF17



While posting an image with TIFF’s artistic director Cameron Bailey, the actor wrote, “You really pulled everything out of me tonight, @cameronpbailey! Thank you for asking me to share my journey tonight, and for shining a spotlight on women in entertainment.”

Priyanka is at present working in two Hollywood films -- - A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romant? Taking a break from work, she was in Mumbai since August. While there was speculation that she will be starring in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, she is yet to confirm her net Indian project as an actor.

Toronto International Film Festival is being held from September 7 till September 17.

