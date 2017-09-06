Priyanka Chopra is on top of her game in this sizzling photoshoot for Vogue. See pics
Days after her cover photo for a fashion magazine was revealed, the internet is abuzz with more hot pictures of Priyanka Chopra from inside the latest issue of the magazine.
In one of the pictures going viral online, Priyanka is seen in the same dress as on the cover - a black number that amplifies her oomph quotient.
In another, she is oozing sex appeal in a jeans and a sequinned top with her hair flowing freely. In a rather hazy photo, she is seen putting on a denim jacket.
Earlier, sharing the Vogue India cover, Priyanka wrote on her Instagram, “Unstoppable. Unruly. Unconstrained. Call it what you like. It is what it is. Thank you @VOGUEIndia...” The magazine speaks of ‘The Unstoppable Priyanka Chopra’ as a smouldering PeeCee gazes at us through a black veil. With her contoured eyes and red lipstick, she truly looks the international movie star that she is.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her next Hollywood projects, Isn’t it Romantic? alongside Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine. She is also working on another project, A Kid Like Jake.
