Priyanka Chopra is ‘unstoppable’ on the cover of Vogue magazine

Hold your breath guys! Priyanka Chopra is here to rule your hearts again. Vogue India just dropped its September issue and features global icon Priyanka Chopra on the cover.

She is seen dressed in a black halter neck bikini top, posing against a black net. She wore bold makeup with shiny hair flying, red hot lips, a long-long bird wing-winged liner, filled in bold eyebrows and manicured metallic lip.

Unstoppable. Unruly. Unconstrained. Call it what you like. It is what it is. Thank you @VOGUEIndia... pic.twitter.com/bRwU1wYexX — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 4, 2017

Recently she also posted a selfie of her from the shoot and captioned it, “Unruly hair.. unruly temperament.. oooh we have so much in common hair.. #shootlife.”

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her next Hollywood project Isn’t it Romantic? alongside Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine.