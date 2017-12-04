 Priyanka Chopra leaps out of mirrors in new black and white Instagram post | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra leaps out of mirrors in new black and white Instagram post

Priyanka Chopra posted a stunning new picture on Instagram on Monday. Check it out:

bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2017 16:08 IST
Priyanka Chopra in the stunning photo she shared.
Priyanka Chopra in the stunning photo she shared.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra may be having her hands full with some amazing projects, but still, the actress makes sure to keep her fans updated on what she is up to.

Today, Priyanka shared a monochromic picture of herself on her Instagram page and it is straight “out of the box”.

She captioned the picture on Instagram stating, “Mood. Stepping out of the box. #nyclife.”

In the picture, the global star is seen in a spaghetti sleeved flowy gown and is leaping out of a mirror frame with bulbs against the backdrop of beautiful skyscrapers in New York.

Mood. Stepping out of the box. #nyclife 💋🎉❤️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Recently, she shared a picture and revealed her new hairdo for the hit-TV series.

She captioned the image, “When u have a new haircut and can’t help but constantly touch it to make sure it’s all ok up there!! Lol @abcquantico #alexparrish season 3 #nofilters @cfulton.hair @andeyungmakeup.”

In the picture, the Bajirao Mastani star is seen in short-cut hair with curls.

On the work front, the actress, who has been busy shooting for hit-TV show Quantico season 3, will be also starring in two Hollywood projects - A Kid Like Jake featuring Jim Parsons, Claire Danes, and Octavia Spencer and Isn’t It Romantic? featuring Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.

