Priyanka Chopra made $10 million in 2016-17, according to Forbes. Yet she trails Deepika

Priyanka Chopra’s crossover to Hollywood seems to have worked out well for the star. According to Forbes, she made $10 million between June 1, 2016 and June 1, 2017. That’s Rs 64 crore.

Her primary source of income, according to the report, is her ABC show, Quantico, which is entering its third season. Priyanka makes approximately $3 million per season for the spy drama.

She also made her big screen Hollywood debut with Baywatch, the summer action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. It made $177 million worldwide, but was savaged by critics.

In the last year, she also made her debut as a film produce with Marathi language film, Ventilator.

“I did not want to be the stereotype of either Bollywood or what Indian actors are (usually offered). The exotic, beautiful girl, or the academically inclined nerd,” she had told Glamour Magazine in April.

However, over 50% of her income came from endorsement deals. Priyanka signed a seven-figure deal to endorse luxury jewellery brand, Nirav Modi (that’s into the millions). She also pocketed $1 million for appearing in ads for Lyf Mobile.

Despite this, she’s the number 7 highest-paid Bollywood actor during the same period. Leading the list is Shah Rukh Khan with earnings of $38 million.

