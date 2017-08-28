Priyanka Chopra’s night-time ‘tafree’: Actor visits Lalbaugcha Raja, spends time at Marine Drive

Actor Priyanka Chopra may be a worldwide star during the day, this weekend she became a regular person by night. Priyanka did everything you expect your average Mumbaikar to do during Ganesh Chaturthi: She visited Lalbaugcha Raja, paid her obesiance to Lord Ganesh and then headed to Marine Drive with friends to do a bit of ‘tafree’ and topped it all with piping hot pizza.

And mind you, this was not a gourmet pizza but the one doled out by Amar Juice Corner. She did it all during the pouring Mumbai rain, making the night-out even more special.

Priyanka shared her tafree with her fans on Instagram as well. She began her evening dressed in a blue salwar kameez at Lal Baug. “Amazing darshan #lalbaugcharaja #ganpatibappamorya #midnightDarshan thank you everyone for making it so simple @madhuchopra @shaina_nc,” she wrote.

Amazing darshan #lalbaugcharaja #ganpatibappamorya🙏 #midnightDarshan thank you everyone for making it so simple @madhuchopra @shaina_nc A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 27, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Marine Drive was her destination no. 2. “It’s been years since I’ve just sat by the ocean at Marine drive.. used to be one of my favourite things to do when I modelled.. I guess In the hustle bustle of life we just don’t pause to feel the breeze..the beautiful #queensnecklace Just .. #simplepleasures #PostDarshanChill #incognito #midnightTafree #mumbairomance @tam2cul @sudeepdutt @mushtaqshiekh #mumbaijourney #17yearsandcounting #nostalgic.”

Late night hunger pangs were warded off with a hot pizza at Amar Juice Centre. She also got to enjoy the Mumbai rains that must have worked as an added bonus.

The actor is currently on a break from her Hollywood shooting schedule. Priyanka is shooting for two Hollywood films -- A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. She was supposed to announce her next Bollywood project while in India but nothing has been forthcoming as of now.

