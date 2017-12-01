Priyanka Chopra shines in silver on Hello cover

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra, who is busy shimmering around the world, shines here on the latest cover of a magazine.

The global star posed for Hello! India magazine’s December issue in a sparkly silver dress which she teamed with a faux fur jacket.

The official Twitter handle of the magazine captioned the cover, “Here’s presenting our December cover with the global superstar - @priyankachopra. #HELLOCover #DecemberIssue #PriyankaChopra”

On the work front, Priyanka is completing the shoot of the third season of Quantico in New York. Besides that, she will be starring in two Hollywood projects - A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic?.