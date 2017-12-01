 Priyanka Chopra shines in silver on Hello cover | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra shines in silver on Hello cover

bollywood Updated: Dec 01, 2017 14:59 IST
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 15th annual Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 15th annual Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles.(AP)

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra, who is busy shimmering around the world, shines here on the latest cover of a magazine.

The global star posed for Hello! India magazine’s December issue in a sparkly silver dress which she teamed with a faux fur jacket.

The official Twitter handle of the magazine captioned the cover, “Here’s presenting our December cover with the global superstar - @priyankachopra. #HELLOCover #DecemberIssue #PriyankaChopra”

On the work front, Priyanka is completing the shoot of the third season of Quantico in New York. Besides that, she will be starring in two Hollywood projects - A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic?.

