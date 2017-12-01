Priyanka Chopra shines in silver on Hello cover
Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra, who is busy shimmering around the world, shines here on the latest cover of a magazine.
The global star posed for Hello! India magazine’s December issue in a sparkly silver dress which she teamed with a faux fur jacket.
The official Twitter handle of the magazine captioned the cover, “Here’s presenting our December cover with the global superstar - @priyankachopra. #HELLOCover #DecemberIssue #PriyankaChopra”
Here's presenting our December cover with the global superstar - @priyankachopra. #HELLOCover #DecemberIssue #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/upfUnwLWi3— HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) November 30, 2017
On the work front, Priyanka is completing the shoot of the third season of Quantico in New York. Besides that, she will be starring in two Hollywood projects - A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic?.