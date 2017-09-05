Priyanka Chopra visits Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu. Read their cute Twitter exchange

Priyanka Chopra paid a visit to veteran star Dilip Kumar and his wife, Saira Banu, at their Mumbai residence, their Twitter accounts confirmed. The Quantico star is in Mumbai on a short break.

Dilip Kumar has been keeping unwell, and was in hospital last month. The actor has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital a number of times in the last few years. While he was taken to the hospital for a kidney ailment in August, he was admitted to the same hospital for swelling in right leg and experiencing fever in December.

Discharged on August 9, Dilip has been visited by several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, offering well wishes.

2/ @iamsrk visited Sahab this evening. Sahab's doing much better since return from the hospital. Shukar Allah. pic.twitter.com/V2njs5swDM — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 15, 2017

His official Twitter account posted a photo of the star, Saira Banu, and Priyanka, and also provided a health update. “.@priyankachopra spent the evening with Saab and Saira Baji. Saab’s health much better.”

Priyanka responded to the tweet on her account. “It was lovely seeing both of you. Thank you and so good to see Saab much better. Much love,” she wrote.

It was lovely seeing both of you. Thank you and so good to see Saab much better. Much love. @TheDilipKumar https://t.co/xGvOmyM6M6 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 4, 2017

Known as the Tragedy King, the 94-year-old star has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986).

Last month, Shah Rukh Khan -- Dilip Kumar’s ‘mooh-bola beta’ had visited the thespian. Sharing those images, Saira Banu had written, “Sahab’s mooh-bola beta-”son” @iamsrk visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening.”

Last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

