Producer Neetu Chandra has her eyes set on Bollywood, shortlists three scripts

Actor Neetu Chandra has acted in several Bollywood films before turning producer with Bhojpuri films. However, she now wants to take up Bollywood projects, too, as a producer.

“ I have thought of producing Bollywood films. The next three projects lined up in production are Hindi films. I understand that we should be doing good films in different languages and Hindi cinema is on our list next. We have shortlisted three scripts and we are looking forward to doing it,” says Neetu, who has produced Bhojpuri films such as Deswa and Mithila Makhaan.

The actor, who has acted in Bollywood films such as Garam Masala (2005), Traffic Signal (2007) and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye (2008), looks at cinema in a different way ever since she has started producing films.

“Producing films has given me a ground level understanding of how much money and responsibility is required of a producer and also as an actor. It has made my positioning clear.” she says and adds, “ Producing films has also changed me as a person.”

The actor now understands the difficulties other producers have to face.

“I also feel that being a producer is a very tough job and I have actually been able to balance myself as a producer or actor ,” she says.

