Producer Vikramaditya Motwane calls for a reality check when investing in a film

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, who has produced films such as Queen, NH10 and Lootera, feels that producers should remain grounded when investing in a film. “There is a certain responsibility on producers to justify the money. Your four large boxes of working in a film are —the story, actors, music, direction. We know the amount of money you can expect in return because we all are making certain calculations (while making the film). If you stay in the box, it’s fine and responsible filmmaking but sometimes people go out of the box and invest more,” says Motwane.

Talking about the large amount of money invested to increase the grandeur of films, Motwane says, “It is okay to put as much money as you want in a story, as long as it is justified.”

Known for directing content-driven cinema, Motwane is open to trying different genres. “ Give me a story which I connect with and then I am going to do it. I am open to doing comedies, romantic stories and commercial cinema, but it has to work for me so that I can give a year of my life in making it,” says Motwane, whose recent directorial was Trapped.

Although his films have been critically acclaimed, Motwane does not let film critics affect him in any way.“I try not to read all reviews, but its just that after a point there is nothing much that you can do about it. You can learn and take forward things and use it in your next film. As long as reviews translate into bums on the seat, I think there isn’t much I can do,” he says.

