Promised myself and fans they’ll never see me doing similar stuff: Taapsee Pannu

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who believes in taking risks and venturing into new avenues,is being appreciated for her vintage look in the upcoming multilingual film —The Ghazi Attack.

“It’s better to fail in a film with a new idea than fail with a film which is follows the tried and tested formula. I have promised myself and my fans that they will never see me in a similar look, doing similar stuff,” says Pannu.

The actor had done multiple films in the southern film industry before making her Bollywood debut in the film Chashme Baddoor(2012). The actor believes it is important to do line up good films in one’s career.

“I have experienced sheer success and failure from the south. So, I know how it feels. By the time you face failure you should know how to deal with it. I am making sure that I have enough padding around me with really good films so that if one or two films don’t work, I still have something to cherish,” says the actor, who got critical and commercial acclaim after the release of her film Pink, last year.

Pannu is happy that directors are offer her diverse roles. “I am proud that directors come to me with diverse roles and looks. They come with a confidence that I can do everything. In fact, I am scared that people have started believing in me more than I believe in myself,” she says.