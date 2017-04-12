Proud to be part of Sanjay Dutt biopic, thankful to Hirani: Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt in a biopic on the thespian, says more than half the project is complete.

Rajkumar Hirani and actor Ranbir Kapoor attend the 4th Edition Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year 2017 Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI)

Ranbir, who was spotted at the red carpet of the fourth edition of Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2017 Awards on Tuesday, was sporting a different look.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the 4th edition Lokmat Maharashtrian of The Year 2017 in Mumbai on April 11. (IANS)

He said, “As you can see, I’m in the look of Sanjay Dutt and the movie is 60 per cent complete and soon it will get over. It feels very proud that I’m doing the Sanjay Dutt biopic and I’m very thankful to Vinod sir (Vidhu Vinod Chopra) and Sanjay sir specially,” added Ranbir.

Ranbir was last seen in the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, a romantic drama written and directed by Karan Johar.

When asked about his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir said, “Jagga Jasoos is already delayed, but it will be releasing soon. I think around end of July it will be released”.

He also refuted rumours that Katrina Kaif is not promoting the film. “She will promote the film as she gets free from the shoot,” said the actor, who had earlier worked with Katrina in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

