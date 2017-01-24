Pulkit Samrat on fight with photographer: They pushed my uncle. That’s not done

Actor Pulkit Samrat is back in news, and for all the wrong reasons. Soon after pictures of him surfaced on the social media where he is seen hitting a photographer, it got everyone talking . However, in his defence, the actor says he only took the step after he was instigated, and it was way more than he could tolerate.

“They instigated and pushed my uncle. That is not done! If you are nice with me, then even I will cooperate,” says the actor, who married Salman Khan’s rakhi sister, Shweta Rohira in 2014.

The incident occurred after Samrat was leaving a family court in Bandra on Monday. He attended a session after estranged wife Rohira filed for divorce. It is reported that questions about the divorce proceedings irked the actor.

“After letting them (photographers) take a couple of pictures, I was heading back with my family when this photographer came and chased us. We requested him to let us go, but he pushed me and my uncle, and even abused us. That’s when I retaliated,” he says.

Is he worried about building a negative image for himself? “Not if the truth is written,” he adds.

The actor has been going through his share of troubles in his personal life ever since the news of his separation with Rohira surfaced in 2016. It was earlier reported that the reason behind his separation was due to his alleged affair with co-actor Yami Gautam.

Soon after the news became public, the actor went on a Twitter rant and deleted his account.

